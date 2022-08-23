Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $76,000 in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,346,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,253,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,484,000 after buying an additional 38,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Crane by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,505,000 after purchasing an additional 35,551 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. Crane Holdings, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

