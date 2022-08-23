Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 91,706 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $931,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after buying an additional 92,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

