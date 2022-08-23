Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $60,000 Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 782 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AECOM by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

