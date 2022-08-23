Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 83.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 327,775 shares of company stock worth $5,869,061. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

