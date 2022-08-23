Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,595 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,383,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,765 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 756,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 172,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

