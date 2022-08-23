Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $139,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.65%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

