Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,435,000 after buying an additional 106,610 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after buying an additional 48,347 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of GBX stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $994.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.34. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,798.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 344,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,908.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,919,150.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 660,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,198,733.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,798.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 344,959 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,908.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,400. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

See Also

