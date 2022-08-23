Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

