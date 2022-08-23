Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,037 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 284.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of SGH stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,461.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,566,115.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

See Also

