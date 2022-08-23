Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,953 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 295,300.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,063,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,766,000 after acquiring an additional 197,154 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $329,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.