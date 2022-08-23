Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Essent Group to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

ESNT stock opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.29%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

