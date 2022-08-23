Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $10,677,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 300,375 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 269,942 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $6,528,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,761,000 after purchasing an additional 238,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $1,769,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,713,616 shares in the company, valued at $75,793,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,282 shares of company stock valued at $12,316,194. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.56.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

