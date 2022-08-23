Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 798 UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 798 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,569 shares in the company, valued at $504,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMBF. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of UMBF opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.91. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average is $93.67.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

