Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 851 Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laredo Petroleum

In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:LPI opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 3.53.

A number of research firms have commented on LPI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

