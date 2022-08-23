Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $312,407,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $200,670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,138,000 after buying an additional 232,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 246,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,340,000 after buying an additional 170,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $214.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $336.52. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.29, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.26.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

