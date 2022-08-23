Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Manitowoc by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Manitowoc by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 145,601 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

NYSE MTW opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $344.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,046.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,046.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,165.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,619 shares of company stock valued at $488,559. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

