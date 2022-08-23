Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

