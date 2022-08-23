Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,909 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.