Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,622 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average is $90.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

