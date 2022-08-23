Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,179 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after buying an additional 352,666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 2,199.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 349,257 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TTM Technologies by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 195,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,897,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after buying an additional 147,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of TTMI opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.53.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $36,793.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $36,793.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 12,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $157,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,687.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,941 shares of company stock worth $589,439. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

