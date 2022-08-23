Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,940 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOO opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

