Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $56,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 140,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 62.9% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

LULU stock opened at $315.22 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.62 and its 200-day moving average is $314.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

