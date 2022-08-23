Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $60,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,545 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 76,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 119,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

