Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $61,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 672.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 4.5 %
JLL opened at $174.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.30. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.27.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
