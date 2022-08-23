Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $65,000 Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 8.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 25.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 241,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 48,662 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 4.3 %

ALGT opened at $98.03 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $97.16 and a fifty-two week high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $259,817. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

