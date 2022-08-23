Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,653 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $47,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ECOM opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $442.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.76.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECOM. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

