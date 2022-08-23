Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.