Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Separately, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their target price on Nine Energy Service from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Nine Energy Service Stock Up 8.1 %

About Nine Energy Service

NINE stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $111.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.25. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

