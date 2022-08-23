Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total value of $2,128,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at $121,486,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $508.05 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.21 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $503.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.67.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

