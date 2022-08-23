Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $185.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.64. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.21.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

