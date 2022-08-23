Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $12,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.01, a P/E/G ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $41,524.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $84,631.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,201.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,688 shares of company stock valued at $752,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

