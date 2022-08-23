MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in MetLife by 1.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 49.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 124,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 41,440 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

