Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €10.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.90 ($11.12) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on B4B3. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($9.18) price target on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.20) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Metro Stock Performance

ETR B4B3 opened at €7.75 ($7.91) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Metro has a 1 year low of €6.75 ($6.89) and a 1 year high of €12.30 ($12.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 million and a PE ratio of -24.92.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

