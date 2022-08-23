Michael Toporek Buys 7,700 Shares of Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Stock

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) CEO Michael Toporek acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $24,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,383.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Toporek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Michael Toporek acquired 5,146 shares of Soluna stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $22,539.48.

Soluna Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of SLNH opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Soluna ( NASDAQ:SLNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 63.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Soluna from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soluna

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Soluna by 4,429.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Soluna during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Soluna during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Soluna during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Soluna during the first quarter worth about $307,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Featured Stories

