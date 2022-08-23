Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,246 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 9.7% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $277.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.99.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen dropped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.