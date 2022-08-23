Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $656,403,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,574,000 after acquiring an additional 546,867 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 991.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 472,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,052,000 after acquiring an additional 429,584 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 761,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,757,000 after acquiring an additional 264,327 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $179.31 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.85 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.86.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

