Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 13,165 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,621,000 after acquiring an additional 158,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,818,000 after acquiring an additional 197,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,610,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 868,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,838 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,508 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.26 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

