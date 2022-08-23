Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,465 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $293,104,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,492,000 after acquiring an additional 840,481 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 27,304.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 712,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,396,000 after acquiring an additional 709,924 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,042.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 737,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,032,000 after acquiring an additional 672,596 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,281,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,102,000 after acquiring an additional 528,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.97. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $199.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

