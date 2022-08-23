Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 24,831 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,877 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,610,000 after buying an additional 479,927 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after buying an additional 221,746 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,138,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after buying an additional 1,554,823 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

