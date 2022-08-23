Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 57,537 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,537 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,966,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,334,000 after purchasing an additional 714,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $5,288,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,523,000 after acquiring an additional 146,019 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 113,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,168,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,253 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.09%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $1,668,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

