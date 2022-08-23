Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.