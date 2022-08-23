Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,581 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 668,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 125,918 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,345 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 128,705 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 223,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,280,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,450 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Absolute Software Co. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.82%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

