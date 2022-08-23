Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,437,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $16,609,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AMP opened at $276.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.11. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

