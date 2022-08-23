Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Payments Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

Shares of GPN opened at $129.96 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $175.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.