Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

