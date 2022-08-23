Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52,864 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 105,570 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in LendingClub by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $4,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,035 shares of company stock valued at $498,139 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:LC opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.01. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

LendingClub Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.