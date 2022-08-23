Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,211,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after buying an additional 333,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,585,000 after purchasing an additional 295,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,512.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.08.

Shares of TYL opened at $389.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

