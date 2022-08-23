Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 294,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,721,000 after acquiring an additional 262,431 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

