Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.42 Million Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43,380 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blucora were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Blucora Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blucora

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.