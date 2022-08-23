Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

NYSE:WHR opened at $164.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.49 and a 200-day moving average of $177.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $145.93 and a twelve month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

